Hayloft Barn hosts pair of impressive performers

An Independent Music Award-winner and a band that’s backed up big-name performers are taking the stage at The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn this month.

American roots band Low Lily will perform at the Dragonfly Barn at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at 95 Sanborns Grove.

Based in Brattleboro, Vermont, the trio gained enthusiastic fans in North America and the U.K. as well as hitting the top of the international folk radio charts and earning two Independent Music Awards.

Folk-pop artist Heather Maloney takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Maloney studied classical opera, music theory and jazz vocals, and has supported a variety of prominent performers such as Shawn Colvin, Colin Hay and Mary Chapin Carpenter on nationwide tours.

Tickets for both shows are $35. For more information and current COVID protocols, go to hayloftatdragonfly.com.

Bird walk May 23

All are invited to join Mary Jewett of the Lakes Environmental Association on a walk in Pondicherry Park from 7-9 a.m. Monday, May 23, to see what birds are hanging around town these days. Spring is an amazing time for bird-watching with so many of our feathered friends returning to Maine after spending the winter in warmer climes. Meet at the Bob Dunning Bridge at the entrance to the park behind Magic Lantern Theater off Depot Street at 7 a.m. The walk will take about two hours. Email [email protected] to sign up.

‘Bellepoque’ exhibit opens

“Bellepoque” art show will open from 4-8 p.m. at the All Roads Hub Community Center, 4 Nulty St.

The show features nine artists from Maine, including Jocelyn Lee, a photographer and founder of Speedwell Projects; Gabriel Frey, a 13th-generation Wabanaki basket maker; Pamala Moulton, a large-scale fiber artist; and Ian Factor, a figurative painter.

In a public talk, artists, historians and members of Northstar Youth will discuss the themes of the show and how they relate to our current moment, according to a prepared release about the event.

“The show asks artists and viewers to use the historical period at the end of the 1800s as a jumping-off point to investigate the themes of escapism, waste, constructed realities and the relationship between opulence and ugliness,” the release says.

The show will be open to the public until June 1 at no cost and will operate among other events in Bridgton over Memorial Day weekend.

The show is hosted by Lights Out Gallery, a Norway-based nonprofit that connects artists to a larger community, especially Maine’s rural areas, by showing art without hierarchy and by conversations that are supportive of artists and viewers of all ages. Started during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lights Out Gallery has produced over 50 mini-documentaries featuring Maine artists over the past 18 months and hosted a pop-up show “Debut” in 2021. See more at lightsoutgallery.org.

Summer fun

The Bridgton Recreation Department is gearing up for summer with a variety of activities, including softball and Red Cross swimming programs at Highland Lake and Woods Pond. For more information and to register, go to bridgtonmaine.org/bridgton-recreation.

Special Olympics Torch Run

Bridgton Police Department officers will participate in the 5-mile Law Enforcement Torch Run relay run to support the Maine Special Olympics at 8 a.m. June 8 at Town Hall on North High Street.

The Torch Run is one of the biggest fundraising events for Special Olympics involving police officers, their families, Special Olympics athletes and members of the public in the international event.

All legs of the Maine statewide run culminate in Orono. All are welcome to join the police officers and support Maine Special Olympics. Donations to support the effort are also greatly appreciated. Checks made out to Special Olympics – Maine may be dropped off at the Bridgton Police Department or mailed to Bridgton Police Department, Law Enforcement Torch Run, 8 Iredale St., Bridgton, ME 04009.

Perri Black can be reached at [email protected]

