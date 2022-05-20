SCARBOROUGH — Megan Bingman has joined the team at Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader at their Scarborough location.

Bingman grew up in Morristown, New Jersey, and attended Morristown High School. She then continued her education at Everglades University in Boca Raton, Florida, graduating with a bachelor’s of science degree in Complementary and Alternative Medicine. Bingman is a member of Friends of Scarborough Public Library and also active with the Free to Breathe community, advocating for lung cancer research and awareness.

Bingman ran a physical therapy practice for 20 years specializing in women’s health and pediatrics. During COVID, she wrote a book called “The Angel in the Marble” and went on to get a book deal with Penn State University. Megan was a licensed realtor in Pennsylvania before her husband was transferred to Maine. She looks forward to growing her real estate business here for many years to come.

Bingman currently lives in Scarborough with her husband, Jim, who is the president and general manager of NAPA Maine. They have two kids; Phoebe in eighth grade, and Lilah in second grade. They also have two Havanese dogs named Bentley and John Lennon. When she’s not putting all of her energy into her work, Bingman loves spending time at the local beaches, and finding new places to hike nearby. She is an avid reader, and loves to crochet baby blankets, volunteer with Maine Needs, and help out at her daughters’ schools whenever her schedule allows.

Bingman’s past experience supporting individuals through high stress situations while running a profitable business is what will help her real estate clients succeed in their home goals. She will be working out of the Scarborough location with the support of the Fontaine Team and can be reached at (207)303-2395 or [email protected]

