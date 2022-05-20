Heather Anderson has joined the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team as a Buyer Specialist.

Born and raised in Southern Maine, Heather comes to the team with a bachelor’s degree in Communications after having worked for local radio stations and newspapers and running her own business.

In her downtime you will find Anderson doting on her three children and volunteering at various organizations. Her love of connecting with people, combined with her commitment to her buyers in their home buying journey, makes her the perfect addition to the Team.

