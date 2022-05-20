SCARBOROUGH — Optima Dermatology & Medical Aesthetics opened a new dermatology practice in Scarborough in April.

The 6,000-square-foot practice is located on U.S. Route 1, where Route 1 and Route 9 connect. It is the company’s first location in Maine and second in New England.

The Scarborough practice is led by Dr. Daniel Cuozzo, who has been providing patients with expert dermatology care for more than 25 years, according to a company press release.

Dr. Cuozzo, a board-certified dermatologist, previously practiced dermatology in Delaware for a decade and for 12 years in Cooperstown, New York. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps for nine years, as a flight/brigade surgeon, company commander in Desert Storm, and chief of dermatology at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Cuozzo completed his residency training in dermatology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He earned his doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Science in Des Moines, Iowa. Cuozzo is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Combat Medical Badge. He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Osteopathic Association, and Association of Military Dermatologists.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Optima Dermatology’s first Maine practice,” Cuozzo said. “Optima Dermatology has an approach to patient care that reflects my own, and we are excited to expand access to dermatology in the greater Portland area.”

Cuozzo treats a broad range of medical dermatology conditions and diseases, including skin cancer, eczema, acne, psoriasis, and more, and treats patients of all ages.

With skin cancer rates in Maine well above the national average, Cuozzo encourages patients to come in for regular skin checks, which are important for early detection of skin cancers.

“Regular skin checks with a board-certified dermatologist provide a valuable, deeper look at skin abnormalities that you may not notice on your own,” Cuozzo said. “I am committed to creating a welcoming environment where my patients feel comfortable coming in for these important annual exams.”

The Scarborough practice is open and offers patient appointments Mondays through Thursdays. For more information and to schedule your appointment, please visit: https://optimadermatology.com/locations/me/scarborough-me.

The Scarborough practice will initially be located on 71 US Route One, Suite J, with plans to build a new state-of-the-art facility nearby in Portland.

