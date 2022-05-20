Janet Louise Vogt passed away on April 21, 2022, after what she said was a charmed life filled with a loving family and a “good run.”

Jan was born on May 29, 1936, to Jack and Jane Beaumont and was raised in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

She met her soulmate Herb Vogt while in nursing school and after a whirlwind courtship they were married on April 14, 1956. While stationed in Virginia, they started a family and soon welcomed a daughter Karen, who tragically died during childbirth. Jan and Herb went on to have five more children over the next 10 years.

Her life was filled with moving to new places and meeting new people as she raised her five children. After leaving Fitchburg with a young family in tow, she went to Hampden, Maine, then to Conyers, Georgia, then back to Hampden, and finally she and Herb retired to Alfred, Maine. She added sons and daughters -in-law along the way.

After getting her kids to school age, Jan took a series of jobs including editing for the Horseman magazine in Hampden and from there started working at the Hampden Academy Library and then the front office. She loved bringing lunch for the teachers every Friday as a thank you for what they did. Her most satisfying job was working as an executive assistant to the medical school at Emory University in Atlanta. She was always amazed at what the medical school graduates would go on to do for people and was humbled by being surrounded by the students.

Jan and Herb had several dogs in their years together but none as special as their rescue dog from North Carolina that they got while living in Maine. She was a terrier mix and started out life being named by her previous owners, Faith, Bella, Rags, Ragamuffin and then finally, after being taken in by Jan and Herb, they settled on naming her Muffin. She added all kinds of joy to their life as rescue dogs can do.

Advertisement

Jan had the gift of gab and would talk to perfect strangers which wasn’t always met with joy by the people who were with her at the time (Come on Mom!!!). Wherever she went she met new people with fascinating stories. She loved her Hershey kisses and was known to not share with anyone, ever. She also was an avid reader and could devour several books a week with many going concurrently. One of her greatest loves was cooking for family at any occasion and she was a great cook. She was also known to be the star of the show during karaoke nights celebrated during Thanksgiving get-togethers.

Jan and Herb had lifelong friends in Tom and Nancy Lane, Beth and Charlie McManus and Dick and Bonnie Lamoth as they raised their children together in Fitchburg. Many good times were had in the company of these three couples with laughter in abundance and storytelling at a premium. Jan also had a longtime friend in Sue Marshall that she met in Georgia while both were working for Westinghouse. They remained close for the last 35 years and talked almost every week.

Jan is survived by four children and their spouses, Michael and Montie Vogt of Cedar Grove, North Carolina., Suzanne and Brent Bridges of Kennebunk, Danny and Wendy Vogt of Manlius, New York, and Rebecca and Corey Husted of Saugatuck, Michigan.

Jan also leaves behind nine grandchildren who spent a great deal of time with her in Nicholas, Courtney, Nathaniel, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Jessica, Jonah, Caleb and Erica and five great-grandchildren in Cadence, Connor, Bauer, Grace and Mason.

Over the last few years, she had a special connection with her great-grandchildren, especially Mason. They got to spend quite a bit of time with each other. And it was remarkable how being 85 and being 5 had so much in common and they both laughed at the similarities.

Jan is predeceased by her husband Herb, son David, daughter Karen, sister Jean, very special brother-in-law Dick and brother John.

Advertisement

The family would also like to acknowledge the wonderful care Jan received while living at Gorham House in Gorham, Maine, as she constantly remarked how she loved living there and how wonderful everyone was.

Remembrance services will be held at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk at 11 a.m. on June 11, 2022. A celebration of life will follow at 23 Erica’s Way in Kennebunk.

To leave a message of condolence or a favorite memory, please visit Janet’s Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: