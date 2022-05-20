Steven B. Pinette 1962 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Steven B. Pinette, 59, of Brunswick, died on May 9, 2022, at Androscoggin Hospice Home in Auburn. He was born on June 20, 1962 to Shirley (Pye) Pinette and Kenneth B. Pinette. Steven had various jobs thru his life before becoming disabled. He was predeceased by mother, Shirley (Pye) Pinette, father, Kenneth B. Pinette; brother, Ronald A. Pinette. Steven is survived by his son Tom Pinette and wife Danielle, son Tim Pinette, daughter Sarah Pinette; brother Kenneth A. Pinette and wife Rose, sister Sandra (Pinette) Card and husband Dan; and five grandchildren. A graveside ceremony at St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick, at a later date. Condolneces may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

