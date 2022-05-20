Wayne Perry 1940 – 2022 BATH – Wayne Perry, 81, or Bath passed away on Feb. 25, 2022 at MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick. Wayne was born 1940 in Brunswick, he was the only child of Lloyd and Ruth (Hughes) Perry. He attended Bath schools and was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps. After graduating Morse High school, Wayne joined BIW where he was an electrician and planner. Wayne married Mary Talbot in 1961. Wayne was an avid antique car enthusiast. He would spend hours at shows and flea markets searching for just the right parts he needed to restore two 19402’s era cars to like-new condition. He and Mary enjoyed taking drives in the old cars, often accompanied by C. Farley Wakely, a 5 foot tall stuffed gorilla. Wayne had great skill in building plane and ship models, both from kits and the original plans. Once completed, he would hang the planes from the ceiling to be admired. Or bumped into, if you were tall. One of Wayne’s ship models was on display at BIW’s main office. Since infancy, Wayne spent his summers at Small Point in Phippsburg, first at his parent’s cottage and later at the cottage he shared with his wife Mary, daughter Cathy and numerous family cats. He enjoyed many happy times with friends and family at Small Point, his heart’s home. Wayne is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Cathy and son-in-law Bill Taylor; grandchildren, Erynn and Andrew Taylor; and beloved cats “Oscar” and “Humphrey” A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Southside. To share your thought and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

