Generally speaking, the spring sports playoffs are still a couple of weeks away, but the first state championships have been bestowed, as boys’ and girls’ tennis finished up the singles tournament over the weekend.

For everyone else, the regular season is rapidly coming to a close.

There’s been plenty of drama in recent days with the promise of more to come.

Here’s a glimpse:

Tennis

While no players from the city were able to make a run to the tennis singles title, there was some noise made.

Portland’s Jenna Lederer, ranked 10th, beat Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey, 6-0, 6-0, in the girls’ second round and upset No. 7 Linda Bolten of Mt. Desert Island, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5, in the round of 16, then lost to Brunswick’s Coco Meserve, the No. 2 seed, 0-6, 0-6, in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

On the boys’ side, Deering’s Daniel Landry, the No. 9 seed, eliminated Mt. Blue’s Carson Zundel, 6-0, 6-1, in the second round, then lost to to eighth-ranked Unai Maldonado of Skowhegan, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6, in the round of 16.

Cheverus’ Anton Behuniak beat Waynflete’s Theo Demetriou, 6-4, 6-3, then lost to second-seeded Leif Boddie, 0-6, 0-6, in the second round.

Portland’s Dominic Walls ousted Lewiston’s Gavin Bavis, 6-1, 6-0, in the first round, then was eliminated by Maldonado, 0-6, 2-6, in the second round.

Waynflete’s Henry Kerr downed Mattia Meucci of Maine Central Institute, 7-5, 6-3, in the first round before losing to No. 4 Sam Yoon of Falmouth, 2-6, 1-6, in the second round.

The team tennis regular season was coming to an end at press time.

Waynflete, the 13-time reigning Class C boys’ champion, took a 6-4 record and the No. 6 ranking in the Class C South Heal Points standings into season-ending matches versus Cape Elizabeth and North Yarmouth Academy.

Advertisement

In Class A South, Portland was 9-2 and third after beating Westbrook and Scarborough to extend its win streak to five last week. The Bulldogs closed at Windham Tuesday.

Cheverus was 7-2 and fourth in Class A South after a 3-2 win at Westbrook last week. The Stags closed versus Windham and Falmouth.

Deering was 4-6 and 10th in the region following losses last week to South Portland and Falmouth. The Rams faced Scarborough and Gorham to close.

On the girls’ side, Cheverus was 6-3 and sixth in Class A South heading into regular season finales versus Windham and Falmouth.

Portland was 2-9 and 11th after beating Westbrook and losing to Scarborough last week. The Bulldogs closed against Windham Tuesday.

Deering was 1-9 and 14th in Class A South following a loss to Windham last week. The Rams closed versus Scarborough and Gorham.

Advertisement

In Class C South, Waynflete was 6-4 and fourth after 4-1 wins last week over Freeport and York. The Flyers closed against Cape Elizabeth and NYA.

The team tennis playoffs begin next Tuesday on the home courts of the higher seeds.

Baseball

All four city baseball teams were showing positive signs of late.

Portland was 6-4-1 and ninth in Class A South following last week’s 4-2 win at Bonny Eagle, the Bulldogs’ fourth straight. Colby Winship earned the victory, Henry Bibeau got the save and also doubled and scored three runs. Portland was at Deering Tuesday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story), goes to Kennebunk for a makeup game Wednesday, visits Gorham Thursday, hosts Thornton Academy Saturday and closes the regular season at home against Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus was 5-7 and 11th in Class A South after losses at Thornton Academy (2-0) and at home to Scarborough (10-0, in six innings) and a 12-9 home win over Windham. Braeden Watson had three hits, four RBI and three runs scored, while Kevin Connolly and Peyton Mitchell both had three hits and two RBI in the victory. The Stags were at Biddeford Tuesday, visit Westbrook Thursday, host Deering Saturday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story) and close at Portland Tuesday of next week.

Deering was 3-9 and 14th after a 6-1 loss at Biddeford and a 9-8 (13-inning) win at Massabesic. Avery Lawrence hit an RBI double against the Tigers. In the win, which took 4 hours, 15 minutes, the Rams erased a four-run deficit in the seventh inning, sparked by a three-run double from Conner Coleman. Jackson Forrest’s sacrifice fly sent the game to extra innings, where Deering finally won it in the 13th. Dempsey Brady pitched seven innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory, and Qwest Newhall had four hits, including a pair of doubles. The Rams hosted Portland Tuesday, go to Scarborough Thursday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story), visit Cheverus Saturday and close at home versus Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Advertisement

In Class C South, the Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op squad was 10-3 and sixth after holding off visiting Traip Academy (8-7) and St. Dom’s (5-4), then sweeping visiting Maine Central Institute in a doubleheader Saturday (11-0, in five innings, and 19-2, in five innings). In the win over the Rangers, Liam Slocumb’s walk-off single in the seventh ended it. Against the Saints, Jack Byrne hit a dramatic two-out, two-run, walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to produce the winning runs. Peyton Smith pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the opener against the Huskies, while Cole Lambert and Connor Wolverton both had two hits. In the nightcap, Smith had three hits and Wolverton, Danny Noone, Nolan Pecora and Liam Slocumb added two apiece. Waynflete/NYA was at Old Orchard Beach Monday, visits Richmond Friday and closes at home versus Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.

Softball

Portland’s softball team was 7-3 and fifth in Class A South after rallying for a 17-10 win at South Portland and losing at home to Scarborough, 5-2, last week. In the victory, the Bulldogs scored a dozen runs in the fifth inning to erase a 5-0 deficit. Sadie Armstrong was the winning pitcher and had three hits and two RBI. Hannah Hawkes added four hits, three runs and three RBI, Gabby Daniels had four hits and two RBI and Ruby Chase contributed three hits, three runs and three RBI. In the loss, Chase had a couple of hits. Portland hosted Thornton Academy Monday, visits reigning regional champion Biddeford Wednesday, goes to Westbrook Thursday, welcomes Windham Friday and closes the regular season Tuesday of next week at Cheverus.

Cheverus was 4-7 and 12th in Class A South after wins over visiting Falmouth (12-2, in five-innings) and host Deering (7-3) and losses to visiting Thornton Academy (8-5) and Kennebunk (5-0) last week. Olivia Bradford, Izabella Napolitano Aberle and Kadynne Smith all had two hits against the Golden Trojans. Napolitano Aberle homered twice in the win over the Rams. The Stags were at Gorham Monday, host Massabesic Wednesday, visit Marshwood Friday and close at home versus Portland Tuesday of next week.

Deering fell to 0-11 and 15th in Class A South after home losses last week to Cheverus (7-3) and Gorham (22-2, in five innings). After going to Falmouth Monday, the Rams host Marshwood Wednesday, visit Kennebunk Friday and close at home versus Noble Tuesday of next week.

Boys’ lacrosse

Waynflete’s boys’ lacrosse team, the reigning Class C state champion, hit its stride last week and posted an unthinkable three straight shutouts, downing visiting Traip Academy (17-0), host Fryeburg Academy (16-0) and host Gray-New Gloucester (14-0) to improve to 6-4 and sixth in the state-wide Heals. Against the Rangers, Seth Cloutier, Nils Burton-Johanson and Nico Kirby all scored three goals. In the win over the Raiders, Kirby and Roan Hopkins both scored three times. Hopkins added four assists. Against the Patriots, Burton-Johanson had six goals and Hopkins dished out four assists. The Flyers had a key home test Monday versus two-time reigning Class B champion Yarmouth (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story), then close at Lake Region next Wednesday.

In Class A North, Portland was 3-7 and fourth after sandwiching losses to visiting South Portland (16-6) and host Scarborough (16-1) around a 15-1 win at Deering last week. Ben Littel and Jack Watson both scored twice against the Red Riots. The Bulldogs host Westbrook Wednesday and close at Windham Saturday.

Advertisement

Deering was 1-7 and seventh in the region after losing at home last week to Cheverus (13-3) and Portland (15-1). The Rams hosted Mt. Ararat Monday and visited Windham Tuesday. They welcome Gorham Friday and travel to Noble Wednesday of next week.

Cheverus was 3-6 and eighth in Class A North following a 13-3 home win over Deering and a 15-1 home loss to Windham last week. The Stags were at Bonny Eagle Tuesday, host Sanford Friday, then close the regular season at reigning Class A North champion Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Cheverus was 6-3 and third in Class A North following last week’s 18-2 home win over Portland. The Stags were at Westbrook Monday, visit Noble Thursday and close at defending Class A champion Kennebunk Wednesday of next week.

Deering was 3-6 and eighth after falling at home to Noble (11-6) and downing visiting Bonny Eagle (14-13) last week. After going to Sanford Wednesday, the Rams play at South Portland Friday before closing at Mt. Ararat Wednesday of next week.

Portland fell to 1-8 and ninth in Class A North after losing last week at Cheverus (18-2) and Scarborough (17-6). Against the Red Storm, Chelsea Dana, Phoebe Knoll and Emily Seavey all scored twice. The Bulldogs host Marshwood Wednesday and Kennebunk Friday, then close at Falmouth next Thursday.

Reigning Class C champion Waynflete, which has been decimated by injuries, was 5-4 and sixth after winning at Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (10-5) and losing at home to defending Class B champion Yarmouth (18-6) last week. In the victory, freshman Lydia Birknes scored three goals. Against the Clippers, the Flyers got three goals from Tilsley Kelly, two from Sasha Melnick and freshman Leah Kramer’s first career goal.

Advertisement

“I’m very proud of the effort and proud of the fact we worked on what we needed to work on,” Waynflete coach Cathie Connors said. “We have so many girls in different places, so we looked at it as getting the practice we needed. We did really well. It was a good experience. We wouldn’t have gotten that out of a practice.”

The Flyers, who have already lost senior standout Jesse Connors for the season to an ankle injury, also have to play the remainder of the regular season without senior Lolie Millspaugh, who hopes to recover from a broken nose and make it back for the playoffs. Waynflete hosted St. Dom’s Tuesday, welcomes Lake Region Friday, then closes at York next Wednesday.

“Everyone will take a piece of what they wanted to work on today and will take it from here and work on it Monday,” Cathie Connors said. “We want to finish as strong as possible and get our defense even more solid.”

Track

Cheverus, Deering and Portland took part in an eight-team, regular season-ending outdoor track meet last weekend.

Deering’s girls were fourth, while the Bulldogs placed sixth and the Stags came in seventh. Windham was first.

The boys’ meet was won by South Portland. Cheverus was fifth, Portland sixth and Deering seventh.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association and Western Maine Conference championship meets are this weekend.

The state meets are Saturday, June 4.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: