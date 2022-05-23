Rodney D. Lavigne, 74 years, a resident of Springvale, died at his home on Friday, May 13, 2022, after a long illness.

He was born in Sanford on June 2, 1947, the son of Noel J. and Dolores M. (Blanchette) Lavigne.

Rodney graduated from Sanford High School in 1967 and served for two tours in Vietnam in the U.S. Navy. After his military service, he worked as a pipefitter at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for many years.

He enjoyed doing carpentry work, even building his own home, and was a bit of a daredevil, going cliff diving and on hot air balloon adventures. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Lafayette Men’s Club in Sanford and the Wolves Club in Sanford.

He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved dog, Toby.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Betty A. (Theriault) Lavigne of Springvale; a daughter, Holly Demers of Wells; two brothers, Daniel D. Lavigne and his wife Lisa, and Wayne D. Lavigne and his wife Linda, all of Sanford; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews; and his other beloved dog, Shepherd.

Advertisement

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Southern Maine Memorial Veterans Cemetery on Stanley Road in Springvale.

Should friends desire, donations can be made in Rodney’s memory to the Wolves Club, 40 High St., Sanford, ME 04073, or to the Lafayette Men’s Club, 46 Winter St., Sanford, ME 04073.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Rodney’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: