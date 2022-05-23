Wed. 5/25 noon Mayor’s Monthly Zoom
Wed. 5/25 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 5/25 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Thur. 5/26 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Tues. 5/31 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Tues. 5/31 5 p.m. Fish Pier Authority
Wed. 6/1 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 6/1 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
