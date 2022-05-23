Wed.  5/25  noon  Mayor’s Monthly Zoom

Wed.  5/25  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  5/25  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

Thur.  5/26  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Tues.  5/31  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

Tues.  5/31  5 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority

Wed.  6/1  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  6/1  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles