Food trucks are great because they can go anywhere.

But that also means they could be anywhere, at any time. Which raises the question: What’s the best way to find one?

Well, if you know which one you want to find, you can look it up on social media and see the truck’s schedule. But if you’re not that savvy or decisive, you can just go where the food trucks congregate.

Yes, it’s food truck season in southern Maine, and there will definitely be some congregating going on. Ten mobile eateries will have spots at the Cutter Street parking lot near Portland’s Eastern Promenade, as part of a new effort to keep trucks from taking up spaces on the street in that neighborhood. Congdon’s After Dark food truck park in Wells will also have 10 trucks at a time, in a lot near Congdon’s Doughnuts, and a rotating cast of 30 trucks in all. In Brunswick, there are six trucks and carts permitted to sell their wares on the Town Mall, including some new ones.

If you’re a long-range planner, also be aware that a mobile food court called The Lot is being planned for downtown Biddeford, but it likely won’t open until 2023, according to property owner Steven Liautaud.

Here then is some more detail on where to look for food trucks this summer, what’s new this year and what some of the offerings are.

A PARK IN THE DARK

Congdon’s After Dark will open for its sixth season on Thursday, with more than 30 food trucks rotating in and out – though no more than 10 at a time. Congdon’s is a full-fledged food truck park, with a Maine craft beer garden, indoor and outdoor seating, plus live entertainment and car shows. It’s located on Route 1 in the parking lot of Congdon’s Doughnuts, operating when the restaurant is closed. During the last couple of years, because of the pandemic, food truck park patrons weren’t allowed to use the Congdon’s restaurant bathrooms. But this year, they can. The restaurant will also be available for people who want eat their food truck fare inside, said Adam Leech, whose family runs Congdon’s.

Some of the trucks new to the park this year include: The Gyro Stop (Greek food), Pam & Fam’s Forkin Good Grub (comfort food), BBQ Betty’s (barbecue), The Traveling Foodie (elevated comfort food), Maddie’s Acai Bowls, Coppa Magica Gelato and Hattapon’s Thai Kitchen.

The park is open from 4 p.m. until at least 8 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays until June 16, then daily until Labor Day and back to weekends into October. People can see the truck lineup and menus at the Congdon’s After Dark Facebook page or cadfoodtrucks.com.

SPOT ON

One of Portland’s prime food truck gathering places is moving just slightly this summer. Instead of letting trucks park on the city’s Eastern Promenade – overlooking a sloping park and Casco Bay – city officials have decided to free up space on the street by relocating the trucks into the park, in a parking lot on Cutter Street beginning June 15. The relocation is sort of a test – the city calls it a pilot program – scheduled to last until Oct. 15. Until June 15, food trucks are still allowed on the Eastern Promenade’s pavement.

Ten trucks will be granted spots in the lot, and those that had applied as of mid-May included names foodies will recognize: On a Roll, Bogs Bakery, Mr. Tuna, Falafel Mafia, George’s North Shore (roast beef sandwiches), Gelato Fiasco, Eighty8 Donut Cafe and Vy Banh Mi. Sharing one space on alternate days will be Cheese the Day (grilled cheese sandwiches) and Ironclad Eats (non-traditional tacos).

The latter serves a Bean Suppah taco with baked beans, pulled pork and coleslaw and something called the Burning Flower taco, with smoked cauliflower marinated in a peri-peri blend and topped with blueberry salad and avocado puree. Ironclad Eats co-owner Dan McCluskey said he didn’t take the truck to the Eastern Promenade in the past because of “all the drama” involved with trucks tussling over street space. But with specific spaces assigned in the Cutter Street lot, he expects to go more often.

There are other lots of other places in Portland where food trucks are allowed, though maybe not in the numbers that Cutter Street will have. These include West Commercial Street from Park to Danforth, Marginal Way from Forest Avenue to the Eastern Prom Trail, Spring Street between Temple and Center and in the metered spots on Congress Street near Lincoln Park. Two food trucks each are allowed in Deering Oaks park and the Back Cove parking lot.

So far this year, 37 food trucks are licensed to operate in the city, but city officials say it’s early yet and applications come in all year. Last year, there were a total of 70 food trucks licensed to operate in Portland, according to city officials.

NEW DOG IN TOWN

Brunswick’s Town Mall on Maine Street has had a steady but small assortment of food trucks and carts lining up at lunch over the years, sometimes just a couple, other years three or four. The mall is a welcoming green space in the middle of downtown, near the Bowdoin College campus, and makes a perfect spot for a fresh-air lunch or midday picnic. This year, there are six food sellers with permits to entertain diners on the mall, including three new ones.

Blarney Dogs is a hot dog cart run by Patrick Byrnes, whose family runs Byrnes Irish Pubs in Brunswick and Bath. When the pub business got hit by COVID, Byrnes decided to make up for some of the lost sales by selling food outdoors. Byrnes has red hot dogs, dogs with chili and cheese, and dogs with the whiskey wings sauce from the restaurants.

Other new vendors at the mall this year will be Island Cow Ice Cream and Plot Twist Pretzels, scheduled to open in June. Holdovers from last year include sushi specialist Mr. Tuna, which also operates in Portland, Taco the Town (California-style Tacos) and Wrappers, serving wraps, hot dogs and lobster and crab rolls.

