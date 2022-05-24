NEW YORK — Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from New York’s lineup Tuesday night with left wrist discomfort, and closer Aroldis Chapman was added to the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis.

LeMahieu was set to lead off and play third base against the Baltimore Orioles, but New York announced he wouldn’t play about 90 minutes before first pitch.

The two-time batting champion is hitting .250 with three homers and a .704 OPS this season. He’s 5 for 39 (.128) over his past 10 games.

Asked about LeMahieu’s struggles earlier Tuesday, Manager Aaron Boone said he thought LeMahieu was “close” to ending his slump and did not cite the wrist as an issue.

Marwin Gonzalez replaced LeMahieu at third base, and Aaron Hicks was bumped up to the leadoff spot.

New York also activated catcher Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 IL. Left fielder Joey Gallo and third baseman Josh Donaldson remain out with the virus, although Gallo has tested negative and worked out at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. He could be activated Wednesday.

Chapman had an MRI on Monday that came back negative for a tear. Boone said Tuesday that Chapman was improving but not game ready.

Donaldson was sidelined by the virus Monday, shortly before being suspended one game by Major League Baseball for taunting Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson with multiple references to Jackie Robinson over the weekend.