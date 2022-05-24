South Portland officials are awaiting documentation from the owner of Redbank Village Apartments to show whether tenants received proper notice about rent increases ranging from $200 to nearly $600.

The city requested the information from Los Angeles-based JRK Property Management last Friday and expects to receive it this week, City Manager Scott Morelli wrote in an email to local media Tuesday.

“Under City Ordinance, all landlords must give a 75 day notice of rent increases, and must also obtain proof of notice from each tenant,” Morelli said in the email. “The purpose of the information request is to confirm proper notice was given and that JRK retained the confirmation notices as required by ordinance.”

Related South Portland City Council urged to enact emergency eviction moratorium

Tenants this month have pleaded for help, with a number of them saying they can’t afford the new rent, fear they will be unable to find a new place to live in the tight and high-priced housing market, and are at risk of becoming homeless.

Some tenants at the 500-unit apartment and townhouse complex were given ultimatums, according to a report in the Portland Press Herald. One said she was told that if she didn’t renew her lease by April 30, her rent would go up an extra $200, from $398 to $598. Another said their rent increase of $189 would more than double to $442 if they didn’t sign by May 14.

Morelli said the city will provide an update on its efforts during a special City Council workshop Tuesday, May 31, when it will be discussing a possible moratorium on evictions.

An eviction moratorium, which would prevent tenants from being evicted for not paying the increases, was proposed and widely supported by tenants, residents and local and state officials at a City Council meeting last week.

The workshop will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. A link to the meeting will be posted at southportland.org.

The council has also scheduled a workshop on rent stabilization for June 14.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: