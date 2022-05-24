On Thursday, June 2, the student body at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick will stand side by side to provide help and comfort to many community members in need.
From 8:30-9:30 a.m., St. John students will form a line that will stretch from the school, located on 37 Pleasant Street, to the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program facility on 84 Union St. The human chain will pass over 500 pounds of food, donated by members of the St. John’s community, from the school to the facility.
“The human chain is a reflection of the students’ collective enthusiasm to give back to a community that has given them so much and to help our neighbors in need,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal at St. John’s. “Our students have grateful hearts, and we are serving God when we serve one another.”
Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program provides food for hundreds of local families through a food bank, food pantry, and soup kitchen.
“This is a service project, of course, but also an initiative that has become a labor of love and a wonderful tradition,” added Wheeler.
