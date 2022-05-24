Maine State Police said that a crash involving three FedEx delivery vehicles and a passenger car tied up traffic Tuesday morning on heavily traveled Route 111 in Alfred, near the Lyman town line.
The crash, which was reported around 10 a.m., also sent one FedEx driver, a woman from Sanford, to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.
All of the vehicles, which were following too closely, were traveling westbound when traffic slowed down, causing the vehicles to collide, Moss said.
Moss said that two of the FedEx vehicles suffered significant damage while the third delivery truck was pushed off the road and struck a tree. Leaves caught fire, but were quickly extinguished.
One lane of traffic was kept open following the collision. All of the FedEx vehicles had to be towed.
