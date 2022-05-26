BIDDEFORD — BSOOB Transit will provide a Memorial Day weekend trolley schedule, and will begin full seven-day trolley services on Friday, June 17.

“We’re expecting a busy and active summer tourism season. Our trolley services allow visitors and residents to travel safely and avoid traffic and parking issues” said Craig Pendleton, director of transportation.

This summer will include three trolley lines, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, and Pine Point. “Unfortunately, the Camp Ellis Trolley will be suspended in 2022 due to the ongoing labor shortage,” said BSOOB Director Chad Heid. “Recruiting operators to maintain our existing services along with the expanded summer service is proving difficult.”

The trolley lines will operate over Memorial Day weekend from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27 through 4 p.m. on Monday, May 30. Heid said the regular summer schedule will operate between Friday, June 17 and Monday, Sept. 5.

The Saco Trolley Line runs between the Silver Springs Campground and Old Orchard Beach along Route 1, Cascade Road, and Old Orchard Beach Road. This route operates 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The OOB Trolley Line travels between The Wagon Wheel and Old Orchard Beach Campgrounds and the OOB Chamber of Commerce along Saco Avenue and Staples Street, returning to Saco Avenue via First Street and Union Street. This trolley line operates 10 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

The Pine Point Trolley travels between Old Orchard Beach and Bayley’s Campground along East Grand Avenue, King Street, Jones Creek Drive and Pine Point Road. This trolley line operates 10 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

For more information, check the BSOOB Transit: https://bsoobtransit.org/ or call 207-282-5408.

