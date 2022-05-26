Despite her frequent claims, it turns out that Susan Collins is not our Senator after all. Never was. Never will be. Rather, she has been the witting lackey of radical Republican theocrats who are determined to destroy our civil rights, our constitution, and even our very survival, enacting their agenda even as she claims to protest them.

In supporting Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch and repeating their blatant lies about their beliefs and conduct, she is deeply complicit in the Court’s dismantling of voter rights, women’s rights, and civil rights, as it rewrites the constitution willy-nilly to implement a minority authoritarian agenda.

Compared to a long line of distinguished Maine Senators, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents—Margaret Chase Smith, Edmund Muskee, William Cohen, Olympia Snowe, and Angus King — who voted their conscience to preserve the country, Collins has shamefully failed us at a time when we face our greatest constitutional crisis since the Civil War. She must actively support establishing our fights in law or resign.

Thomas Spear,

Arrowsic

