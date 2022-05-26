COLLEGES

Ryan Proto’s bases-loaded triple highlighted a five-run fifth inning that carried fourth-seeded UMass Lowell to a 9-7 win over top-seeded Maine in the America East baseball tournament Thursday in Orono.

Joe Bramanti homered twice in the first three innings, helping Maine (27-21) build a 6-3 lead. Quinn McDaniel and Jake Marquez each had three hits for the Black Bears, who will need two wins on Friday to advance to Saturday’s championship round.

FOOTBALL: The Sugar Bowl has been moved off its usual primetime spot to noon on Dec. 31 to avoid a conflict with a Monday night NFL game.

With Jan. 1 falling on Sunday, the games usually played on New Year’s Day were moved to Jan. 2. But ESPN found itself with a conflict that day: The NFL has scheduled the final regular-season game for that night, which forced a relocation by the New Orleans-based Sugar Bowl on the schedule.

The CFP semifinals will be held Dec. 31 at the Peach and Fiesta bowls.

Advertisement

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Joost Luiten got off to an impressive start in his bid for a third victory at the Dutch Open, carding eight birdies in a 7-under 65 in front of a home crowd at Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

Luiten, ranked No. 401 in the world, had a one-shot lead over England’s Eddie Pepperell and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: American midfielder Brenden Aaronson will transfer to Leeds on July 1 following 1 1/2 seasons with Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Aaronson, a 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, will have a five-year contract through the 2026-27 season.

Advertisement

Aaronson had six goals and 10 assists in 41 matches in all competitions this season as Salbzurg won its ninth straight league title and fourth consecutive Austrian Cup. He has five goals in 18 international appearances and is on the U.S. roster for four World Cup prep matches next month.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 Formula One world champion, will drive the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in a Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 21 for Trackhouse Racing.

Raikkonen retired from Formula One last year. The Finland native has won 21 races and was on 103 podiums in his F1 career.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Belgian rider Dries De Bondt won a four-man sprint to take the last flat stage of this year’s race.

Richard Carapaz, the 2019 champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, maintained a three-second lead in the overall standings over Australia’s Jai Hindley.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous