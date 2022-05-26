BIDDEFORD — Generosity, service, and community, hallmarks of the St. James School experience, and all on full display during the school’s Casual for a Cause initiative.

“Each month, students participate in Casual for a Cause where they decide upon a worthy charity for which to donate. This is decided upon by the Student Council,” said Nancy Naimey, principal of the Biddeford school. “It could be canned goods for the food pantry, scarves and mittens for the needy, or money for charitable organizations. So far, in the 2021-22 school year, the students have donated over $6,925.”

In exchange for a donation, the students are allowed to dress casually for the day and no matter the cause, the students have come through by raising funds for: Biddeford Food Pantry (September) — $551; Catholic Relief Services (October) — $447; Animal Welfare Society (November) — $455; Seeds of Hope (December) — $490; Running Passion (January) — $405; Kentucky Tornado Special Collection (January) — $523; Campaign to End Hunger (February) — $462; Camp Sunshine (March) — $480; Ukraine Relief Special Collection (March) — $1,577; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (April) — $654; Pancreatic Cancer Research Special Collection (April) — $528; and Ronald McDonald House (May) — $354.

“We are very proud of our St. James School family for doing such an awesome job,” said Naimey.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: