Guest Auctioneer Vangel Cotsis takes a bid during Saturday’s Thornton Fund Auction. The auction raised more than $100,000 to support academic and extracurricular programming, as well as funding to help students who face food insecurity or may need other basic necessities, such as eye glasses and winter coats. The in-person event returned after a two-year hiatus. Cotsis, who graduated from TA in 1985, also sits on the school’s Board of Trustees.
