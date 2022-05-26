Newly minted Eagle Scout

Maxwell Burns, a member of Boy Scouts of America Pine Tree Council Troop 83 in Westbrook, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in a Court of Honor ceremony May 21 at Westbrook Community Center.

Burns earned the 21 merit badges required to attain the rank and self-funded and oversaw the construction of 10 wood bistro tables for his Eagle Scout project. The tables were donated to the Westbrook Community Center.

During his scouting career, Burns, who is the son of Aaron Burns and Lisa Burns of Westbrook, was a member of the state of Maine contingent at the 24th World Scout Jamboree, held in 2019, in West Virginia. He also served as the senior patrol leader of Troop 83 and is a member of Madockawanda Lodge No. 271 of the Order of the Arrow, scouting’s national honor society.

Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley bestowed a proclamation upon Burns at the ceremony that said he “serves as an example to the youth of our community through his high level of personal achievement, leadership and community service and has made the City of Westbrook very proud.”

The Westbrook High School senior will attend Southern Maine Community College in South Portland to study cybersecurity.

The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest achievement obtainable from Boy Scouts of America. Only 4% of Scouts have attained this prestigious honor since it was first awarded by the Boy Scouts of America in 1912.

Historical society annual meeting

Westbrook Historical Society will elect officers, wrap up business for the year and present a financial report at its annual meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The society will not hold a regular monthly meeting until September. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays. To schedule an appointment to visit, call 854-5588 or email [email protected]

50 years ago

The American Journal reported May 31, 1972, that Edgar Been, Erland Cutter and Stephen Miller visited Christopher Couch in Madawaska the weekend of May 20. Couch, formerly of Westbrook, was the editor of a newspaper in Madawaska.

