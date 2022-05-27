The Town of Scarborough Community Services department is in the process of conducting a comprehensive Parks and Facilities Master Plan. The purpose of the process is to proactively plan for meaningful park and recreation facility improvements for the overall enjoyment of all user groups. Community input is an important part of this process.

We seek to better understand resident program and facility usage, and feedback will help guide decision making. A random sampling of residents was selected to receive a survey request by mail in mid May. A total of approximately 5,500 households in the Town were mailed a postcard invitation with a QR barcode to complete the survey. If you received a postcard in the mail, we encourage you to take the survey online within 10 days. Alternatively, if you prefer a paper copy or need help taking it online, please bring your postcard to Community Services at 418 Payne Road for assistance.

Survey questions range from satisfaction with beach facilities, parks, and athletic fields, to current usage of these offerings, amenities used, and more. It also asks how important these offerings are to you and your household, and your desire for future needs in a potential Community Center.

Responses from residents randomly selected for a mailed survey will comprise a statistically valid sample. After the mailed sample phase is complete, an online survey will open for the general public to provide feedback. Responses will be included in the final analysis and provide valuable feedback for the Town. When open to the public, the survey link can be accessed from the Town of Scarborough website, scarboroughmaine.org.

The parks and facilities master plan will be developed with an eye toward the Town’s existing goals, including improving walkability and connectivity, increasing mixed uses, strengthening connections between open spaces, promoting active and healthy living, and sustaining and building a high-quality system of parks, recreation, open space, facilities, and trails.

Survey results will create a priority blueprint for where we can improve, how to grow responsibly, and what programs and recreational opportunities our community would like to see in our Town parks. Questions center around what types of improvements residents would like to see and where priorities should be placed.

This project is led by BerryDunn with survey and data work done by RRC Associates. Contact the Town of Scarborough Community Services Department at (207) 730-4150 or [email protected] with any questions about the survey and master facilities plan process.

Scarborough Community Services aims to enhance the quality of life for all residents by promoting a community centered environment through properly maintained public spaces and engaging recreation opportunities.

