SCARBOROUGH — Scott Kunkler as its new conservation director for the Scarborough Land Trust. His work will focus on land protection projects throughout Scarborough.

“As development continues to increase within the Town of Scarborough, it is critical more than ever for the Scarborough Land Trust to take a leading role in protecting the remaining natural and agricultural areas,” said Andrew Mackie, executive director. “We feel Scott will help increase our capacity to meet that challenge and be a great addition to our team.”

Kunkler’s experience ranges from working on farms to managing the facilities of a non-profit leadership summer camp. He was a board member of a library and served on a town Planning Board. Recently, he worked in New York state managing real estate transactions while developing housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. He looks forward to applying these skills to help protect natural and agricultural areas in Scarborough.

“Growing up in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, I learned to appreciate swimming in the ocean, sunny skies, and afternoon thunderstorms,” said Kunkler. “I also learned to appreciate the last remaining wild places amid the rapid development of South Florida.”

A love of those wild places eventually led him to spend two summers as a naturalist with Alaska State Parks and three seasons as a park ranger in Badlands, North Cascades, and Everglades National Parks. While hiking and camping in the Redwoods of the northern California coast, Kunkler earned his bachelor’s degree in Geography from Humboldt State University. He has explored much of the Adirondack Mountains and continues to enjoy discovering the many wild areas of Maine. When not working, Kunkler still loves swimming in the ocean, as well as running, playing the piano, and spending time with his family.

The Scarborough Land Trust recently purchased 55 acres along Payne Road and 16.5 acres along Gorham Road adjacent to its Warren Woods Preserve. An additional donation from Scarborough Downs of 25 acres brings Warren Woods to a total of over 250 acres. This is a trend the Scarborough Land Trust would like to continue adding to preserves available for all local residents and visitors.

“Protecting habitat along the Nonesuch River, and especially if it connects to the Scarborough Land Trust’s existing properties, is a high priority for us,” Mackie said. “We are exploring other areas within the Town where we can duplicate what we have been able to accomplish with Warren Woods.”

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org or call (207) 289-1199.

The Scarborough Land Trust is a community based, non-profit organization focused on conserving natural and agricultural land. In addition, the Land Trust owns and manages over 1,500 acres, actively managing the land for the benefit of people and wildlife. Eight properties are open to the public and have trail systems. For more information on protecting your land, upcoming education programs and events, volunteering, or to make a donation, contact the Scarborough Land Trust at 207-289-1199 or [email protected] To visit the website go to www.scarboroughlandtrust.org.

