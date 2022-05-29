In the editorial “Our View: Auburn leads in housing development” in the May 22 edition of the Telegram, the editorial board failed to mention the petition drive among Auburn citizens to stop the insanity of Mayor Jason Levesque’s master plan for the city.

Ask yourself if you would like to wake up to a pizza parlor, weed shop or four-story apartment building next door. Would you even bother to maintain your property when the city’s zoning laws are designed not to protect your land – rather, to hand it over to investors?

Mayor Levesque may envision Auburn’s future as a “blue-collar” utopia; however he obviously has no desire to live in it. His estate is a safe distance out of town, surrounded by 13 sylvan acres “far from the madding crowd.”

Pamela Larouche

Auburn

