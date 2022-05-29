SCARBOROUGH – Philip Candelmo, 85, of Scarborough, passed peacefully on May 19, 2022, surrounded by family, just one day after being placed in the caring hands of Gosnell Hospice.

He was born in Portland to devoted parents, Dominic and Rebecca Dansky Candelmo. Most of his childhood was spent on Munjoy Hill, later becoming a star basketball player for Deering High. Phil attended MCI, receiving a full scholarship to Bates College where he earned a B.A. in Psychology.

He proudly served for 14 years in the field of Parks and Recreation as Assistant Director for Portland, as Director for both Bloomfield, Conn. and South Portland. He became a retail entrepreneur for the next 14 years, operating The Hobby Workshop and The Golden Pheasant in multiple locations including the Maine Mall.

The center of Phil’s life was his family, most particularly his beloved and loving wife of 61 years, Joan. He eagerly anticipated every family gathering and holiday celebration with his wife, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren, often telling funny and touching stories.

Phil cherished his many close friends, sharing his love for New England sports teams, politics, Frank Sinatra and food (Amatos “Italians,” lobster and fried clams). He was a man of humble integrity, service and compassion, writing, “Don’t waste your time and mine by telling me of your beliefs; just show me your daily acts of kindness and generosity to those around you.”

Phil retired at the age of 55, residing at Higgins Beach where he created Fiddlehead Press, publishing his book, “Shifting Tides: Memoirs of an Ordinary Man”, and facilitating the publishing of several others. Throughout life, he and Joan loved to travel to their condo in Florida and to many places in the U.S. and abroad (favorites: Italy, Hawaii, South Pacific).

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Joan; his two daughters, Terri Eddy (Steve) of Scarborough, and Laurie McCammon (Joe) of Boothbay Harbor; his grandchildren Ryan Eddy (fiancée Rachel), Shannon Eddy, and Christopher McCammon (fiancée Ally); his sister, Jeanette Sferes of Falmouth and her family; and his cousin, Leonard Grossman and his family.

Per his request, no public memorial will be held at this time.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine or Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine.

Guest Book