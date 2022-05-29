BASEBALL

Starting pitcher Jay Groome allowed eight runs on six hits, including four home runs, in two innings and the Portland Sea Dogs lost to the Somerset Patriots, 12-4, on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Groome retired the first two batters of the game before running in trouble. He walked Josh Breaux and hit Andres Chaparro before Elijah Dunham hit a three-run homer. Former Sea Dogs Jeisson Rosario followed with a solo home run to make it 4-0. Portland (22-23) responded with a solo homer by Nick Sogard and a two-run shot by Pedro Castellanos in the bottom of the inning, but Somerset struck for four more runs (a three-run homer by Brandon Lockridge and a solo shot by Chaparro) in the second to make it 7-3.

Lockridge was 2 for 5 with three RBI, while Dunham was 4 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored for Somerset (29-15). Breaux added a solo home run in the sixth.

Portland returns to action Tuesday for the start of a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Manchester, New Hampshire.

HOCKEY

NHL: Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement after a 19-season NHL career.

The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas.

Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019.

Spezza finished with 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 regular-season NHL games, with another 76 points (28 goals and 48 assists) in 97 playoff games.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Sakari Manninen scored on a power play at 6:42 of 3-on-3 overtime and Finland beat Canada 4-3 in Tampere, Finland, for its fourth world hockey championship title.

Finland completed an Olympics-world double after winning in China in February.

Thomas Chabot was sent off for hooking, setting up the winning power play. With the 4-on-3 advantage, Manninen scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund.

The countries met for the third straight time in the finals. Finland beat Canada in 2019 in Slovakia, and Canada topped the Finns last year in Latvia. The 2020 event was canceled.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Two-time European Cup winner Nottingham Forest is back in the top flight of English soccer for the first time since 1999.

Forest beat Huddersfield 1-0 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium to secure its return to the English Premier League next season.

The most lucrative match in soccer — it’s worth 170 million pounds ($215 million) in future broadcast money and guaranteed earnings – was settled by an own-goal by Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill just before halftime.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Lifting yet another Champions League trophy, Marcelo put an end to his era at Real Madrid.

The veteran Brazilian left back said after the team’s 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday that he will not continue playing for the club.

Marcelo said he plans to play another couple of years before retiring, but gave no hints about where. He said coaching is not in his plans for the future.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Sergio Perez rebounded from Red Bull team orders that denied him a chance to race for the win one week ago to pick up his first Formula One win of the season in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.

Perez earned his third career F1 victory on the slick city streets of Monaco after a questionable strategy call by Ferrari cost pole-sitter Charles Leclerc a win on his home circuit.

Although Leclerc finished the race for the first time in four tries, he finished fourth and allowed reigning world champion Max Verstappen to extend his lead in the points standings. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished second for Ferrari and Verstappen was third for Red Bull.

CYCLING

GIRO d’ITALIA: Jai Hindley accomplished what he so narrowly missed out on two years ago by sealing overall victory in the Giro d’Italia – becoming the first Australian rider to win Italy’s Grand Tour.

Hindley finished 1 minute, 18 seconds ahead of 2019 champion Richard Carapaz following the concluding individual time trial, which finished next to Verona’s Arena, a Roman amphitheater.

The victory was all the more sweet for Hindley after he entered the final stage of the 2020 Giro wearing the pink jersey only to finish runner-up to Tao Geoghegan Hart. Hindley said that second-place finish haunted him for months afterward.

