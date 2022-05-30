I am thrilled to offer my support to Kate Perrin, Andrea Berry and Amy Haile for North Yarmouth Select Board.

The changes in the Greater Portland area have reached our town now, but these three, highly qualified women bring vision and experience to the table. Importantly, they have articulated a clear vision for managing those changes in a way that allows for economic growth while preserving our open spaces and respecting our long history.



In that long history, only nine women have served on the Select Board. It is a testament to the transformation of our society in the last 50 years that now we have three running for office in the same election, with experiences like living and working in our village, running businesses, managing budgets and fundraising. They offer us a coherent plan to manage the changes we are facing, rather than trying to hold back the tides.

David Messinger

North Yarmouth

