Topsham books appropriate, joyful

On May 23, The Times Record reported that “some parents are questioning” whether several books included in MSAD 75’s Sexual Abuse Curriculum for elementary school students “are appropriate” (“Books that are part of sexual violence curriculum for young students worry some Topsham-area parents”).

I attended the School Board meeting on May 19 where this topic was discussed. Because I was not familiar with the books, I had ordered them in advance. I found them to be appropriate and joyful books, with fitting illustrations that showed all types of body shapes, skin tones, hairstyles, and physical characteristics. I had no concerns with the books, and spoke in support of the curriculum at the meeting.

I also brought my copies of the books and offered to share them with any parents who were interested. A group of parents who were there to speak against the books took me up on my offer and passed the books around throughout the meeting.

It is disappointing that we are at a point where parents will attend meetings to express outrage over books they have not read. It is also disappointing that the Times Record article did not share other key facts from that discussion – specifically, that parents also spoke in support of the books, and that 91 percent of the school community has chosen not to opt their children out of the curriculum, which has been developed by a trusted local organization.

With efforts underway nationwide to ban books and erode trust in our public schools for political purposes, reporting on education is especially challenging (and important) right now. In the future, I hope The Times Record will work extra hard to paint a full picture when covering our local schools.

Advertisement

Sally Cluchey

Bowdoinham

Re-elect Sahrbeck for Cumberland County District Attorney

A recent negative mailer attacking District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck is nasty, completely unfair and unworthy of Maine politics. Show your outrage at negative campaign advertising and vote to re-elect Sahrbeck for Cumberland County District Attorney.

Nancy Tucker,

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: