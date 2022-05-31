BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford Historical Society and McArthur Public Library are collaborating to bring the story of Project Recover to Biddeford.

Project Recover is an organization dedicated to repatriating the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since World War II. Their small team of scientists, oceanographers, archaeologists, historians, researchers, and military veterans collaborate to scour the depths of the ocean and farthest corners of the earth to search for, recover, and repatriate the remains of those missing in action, to bring closure to the families and the nation.

Screening of Project Recover’s documentary “To What Remains” will be followed by an in-person conversation with Project Recover’s lead historian.

On Wednesday, June 1, a screening of Project Recover’s documentary film “To What Remains” will be held at the McArthur Public Library at 6 p.m. For those who would like to view the film but cannot attend at the group-screening time, a link can be provided by contacting [email protected]

In breathtaking imagery filmed over several years and intimate interviews with Project Recover team members and MIA families, “To What Remains” takes viewers inside this emotional journey to honor our fallen servicemen, from the discovery of wreckage on the seafloor in the South Pacific, to the living room of a family in middle America, to a well-deserved final resting place.

On Sunday, June 5, the film screening will be followed by a conversation with Project Recover’s Lead Historian, Dr. Colin Colbourn at 7 p.m., hosted by Biddeford Historical Society, 7 Meetinghouse Road. This event is free and open to the public.

Since 2016, Colbourne has managed the organization’s historical operations including archival research, data management, case analysis, and field investigations. He is involved in every step of Project Recover’s work — from often being the first team member who responds to an MIA family’s inquiry to conducting extensive research in preparation of the team’s overseas missions and maintaining the documents and details associated with hundreds of cases.

For nearly three decades, Project Recover founder Dr. Pat Scannon has been leading volunteer efforts to find America’s missing in action from past wars. Project Recover is a nonprofit that employs 21st-century technology and academic expertise to bring closure to MIA families. For more information, visit https://www.projectrecover.org/

Any inquiries or questions about the event can be directed to: Melanie Taylor Coombs, 207-284-4181 ext. 218, [email protected]

