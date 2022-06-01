SACO — With her baby Melina Rees snuggled into a stroller, Natasha Lamontagne picks up two, 20 count packs of diapers at the Diaper Bank at First Parish Congregational Church, UCC in Saco on a recent Wednesday.

“This program helps, every week,” said Lamontagne, who manages an area inn.

Ana Cruz, a mother of four, also stops in for diapers — often bringing clothing her children have outgrown, and other items mothers can use, like a bassinet she brought in on a recent day.

“I don’t like to throw things away that can be used,” she said.

As it turns out, the Diaper Bank, started about a year ago, helps many, as evidenced by the numbers who visit.

The bank, proposed by parishioner Pam Mohlin and embraced by other church volunteers, opens at 4 p.m. Wednesdays and wraps up for the day at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 25, the volunteers passed out a total of 2,220 diapers to 40 families.

“We had a record day,” said Mohlin. The earlier record was 2,050 diapers to 34 families on May 4.

While the initial start on May 12, 2021, was slow with six families dropping by, all that has changed as word has spread.

In October, November and December, the volunteers were handing out 1,000 diapers a week.

From May 12, 2021, to May 11, 2022, a total of 63,142 diapers were dispensed to 25-34 families each week.

That is a lot of diapers, by anyone’s measure.

The diaper bank was started a year ago with contributions from the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund. That fund was tapped again in November for a one-time contribution to assist immigrant families temporarily housed in motels in Old Orchard Beach.

Donations of cash or diapers are welcome — Mohlin noted some give regularly — one individual contributes $20 a month to the program, another pitches in with $500 about every six weeks.

“Clearly there is an unmet need,” said Rev. Scott Cousineau. “This diaper bank is filling a need. It is really remarkable.”

He said the diaper bank is happy to accept donations of cash, diapers, and time — volunteers come in each week to package diapers in bags of 20 – and noted that when he walks his dogs at Ocean Park, a family who summers there often hands him a couple of packages of diapers to contribute to the cause.

People come to the diaper bank for help because neither the federal Womens, Infants and Children’s program, which concentrates on nutrition benefits for mothers and their children, nor the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps) program allow diaper purchases. Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, known as TANF, allows diapers purchases, but consumes about 16 percent of the monthly benefit.

The diaper bank is designed to assist infants and toddlers in low-income families by providing a portion of the diapers they need each week. Baby wipes and menstrual supplies are also available.

The diaper bank is visited by an array of families, all seeking assistance in keeping their littles ones fresh and dry. It serves people who have lived here or in the area all their lives, newcomers including immigrant families, referrals from adult education programs and others. As well, caseworkers pick up diapers for their clients. While most families live in Saco, Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach, some clients come from further afield.

“We have families in far flung areas,” said Mohlin.

A grandmother drives in from Pasonsfield when she can; it used to be weekly, but less so now, and Mohlin believes that is due to increases in the price of gas. Parsonsfield is about 35 miles from Saco.

One woman, Brandy Miller, a mother of an 8-month-old, drove in from Waterboro — something she said she cannot do weekly, because of high gas prices.

“This helps so much,” she said. Her husband was laid off just before Christmas and finances are very tight. “If not for this, I don’t think we would have diapers,” said Miller.

Mohlin said if anyone is interested in starting a diaper bank in interior York County, the Saco group would be happy to help with organization.

To donate, volunteer or inquire about starting a diaper bank, contact the church at 283-3771.

“We don’t have committee meetings, we don’t have complicated issues to vote on, we simply buy the diapers, package them … and hand them out to low-income families who may need to choose between buying an adequate supply of diapers for their children or buying food or paying rent,” said Mohlin in a recent presentation. “As a parent, it means so much to me that First Parish Diaper Bank may, in a small way, lessens the stress for needy families in our community.”

As the afternoon wore on, the pace quickened, with more families dropping in.

“Thank you and God bless you,” said one grandmother as she picked up diapers for her grandchildren.

