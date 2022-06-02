SACO — Jubilee Park Covered Bridge, a watercolor by award-winning artist and author, Gerard Bianco, was selected into the American Watercolor Society juried 2022 Associate Members Online Exhibit. The show will run from June 7 to Aug. 20.

One of New England’s biggest secrets is Jubilee Park Covered Bridge in Saco, Bianco said in a statement. Even many residents of this historic town do not know of its existence. The bridge connects Water Street to Jubilee Island Park, a beautifully landscaped island on the Saco River where you’ll find picnic tables, wildlife, summer concerts, and fabulous views of the river.

Bianco said his watercolor, a portrait of Jubilee Park Covered Bridge in winter, is sure to shine a spotlight on the relatively quiet town of Saco, attracting tourists and members of covered bridge societies in the U.S. The painting depicts the many contrasting textures in this scene, including the wooden bridge siding, the soft rock-laden snowbanks, the supporting rocks, the cool icy river, the warm sky and its reflections on the water.

Local artist Bianco is an associate member of the American Watercolor Society. He holds an MFA in Writing. He studied at the Arts Students League and the School of Visual Arts. He said his portraits and illustrations hang in corporate and private collections throughout the U.S., including the permanent U.S. Navy Collection. His website, https://gerardbianco.com/, features other New England watercolor paintings and coastal scenes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: