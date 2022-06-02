KENNEBUNK – Voters will decide June 14 whether to bond $11 million for upgrades and new construction at the public services facility at 36 Sea Road, act on six other bonding questions, on ordinance amendments and on the municipal budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

In addition to electing select board members, RSU 21 directors and others, voters will cast ballots on the annual town meeting warrant that is conducted by secret ballot.

Voters will decide if they wish to amend the charter to change all references to board of selectmen and selectman to select board, and chairman to chair. The select board voted to change their name a couple of years ago, but the charter contains the old language and a vote of the residents is required to change it.

Voters will decide if they wish to approve a new comprehensive plan.

They will decide if they wish to amend the town’s health insurance plan to include domestic partners.

Voters will decide if they wish to change the zoning classification of the Barnard Tavern property at 9 Barnard Lane from Village Residential District to Portland Road Mixed Use District. The tavern property abuts the mixed use district. The owners, Randy and Kari Gates, plan to reconstruct the old tavern – it was torn down earlier this year because of structural issues – and create an inn there.

Advertisement

Voters will act on a contract zone between Kyick Holdings, LLC and the town for improvements to The Pilot House property in Lower Village. The proposal includes demolishing and rebuilding the restaurant reconfigured on the lot at 2-4 Harbor Lane, bringing the Spirit of Massachusetts off its mooring in the Kennebunk River and into a steel cradle on the property, among other improvements.

Voters will act on a proposed wetland mitigation ordinance.

They will vote on amending the fireworks ordinance to extend the distance between the detonation of any fireworks and the nearest structure from 20 to 75 feet. Applicants for fireworks permits would be required to submit a hand-drawn sketch showing their property and the 75-foot buffer; and the fireworks would be limited to 30 minutes.

They will decide if they wish to use $866,000 from surplus to purchase an array of equipment and make repairs in several areas, from public safety to technology.

Voters will also act on a $20.6 million total municipal budget that is offset by $6.5 million in revenues, leaving about $12.5 million to be raised through property taxes. Kennebunk Finance Director Joel Downs said the net municipal budget increase is $1.66 million, which translates to 60 cents on the mil, or tax rate, a 4.25 percent increase from the current year.

Proposed improvements to the public services facility include new fleet maintenance and administrative space, vehicle storage, a wash bay, five work bays, lockers, showers and a break and training room; an overhead crane, new cold storage building, improved traffic circulation, code compliance and more. The existing fleet garage would be repurposed.

Advertisement

The public services garage currently services more than 85 vehicles for police, fire, public services, parks and recreation, codes and assessing in two garage bays.

According to municipal officials, the department has outgrown the existing building, has limited ventilation and mechanical systems, code compliance issues and there is insufficient space and site utilization due to a lack of building and equipment storage and parking, among other deficiencies.

The total cost of the project is $13.7 million. Voters in 2017 approved a $2.7 million bond, issued in August 2021, with a 15-year payback. On June 14, they’ll decide whether to bond $11 million for the project.

Other bonding questions include $3.3 million for road paving, sidewalk and drainage repair; $600,000 for fire and emergency medical services equipment and repairs; $405,000 for an excavator and a single axle plow/dump truck; $1.5 million for a fire department ladder truck to replacing an aging model and $1.6 million to convert an existing retirement plan for fire and police personnel to a different plan.

In all, the total new bond principal and projected interest is $24.48 million. Kennebunk has $17.1 million in principal and interest already bonded, and has previously authorized an estimated $640,000 in bond principal and interest not yet issued, according to the town meeting warrant.

Voters will also will decide if they wish to validate the $54.3 million RSU 21 budget approved by voters at the district budget meeting May 16. The taxpayer portion of the RSU 21 budget is $44.9 million, about $222,000 less than the current year, resulting in a savings to Kennebunk taxpayers of about $24.

For a voters guide produced by the town clerk’s office, visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/DocumentCenter/View/13875/Voter-Guide-2022-06-14-FINAL.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: