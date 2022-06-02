Filing assistance for Maine relief check

The AARP Foundation TaxAide program and United Way’s CA$H program are offering tax filing services throughout June to assist folks who do not normally file in order for them to be eligible for government relief checks. The AARP reports relief checks of $850 will be mailed to most Maine residents starting in June.

The AARP will be located at Westbrook Community Center from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays in June and at St. Anne’s Church, Gorham, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays in June. No registration is necessary; walk-ins only. The AARP will only be preparing Maine returns for those who did not file because they have no need to file due to low income. The AARP will not be preparing full (federal and state) returns, prior year returns, amended returns, etc.

Taxpayers (and their spouse, if married) must bring their Social Security card, a picture ID, their Social Security benefits statement (SSA-1099) and all other income-related tax documents for tax year 2021. They should also bring information on rents or property taxes paid during calendar year 2021.

To be eligible for a relief check, you must be a full-time resident, file a 2021 Maine income tax return by Oct. 31, 2022, and must not be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return. Seniors receiving Social Security who do not typically file tax returns will have to file a tax return to receive a relief payment.

More information about eligibility requirements can be found in Gov. Janet Mill’s statements located online at maine.gov/governor/mills/relief-checks.

For more information, call the AARP tax line at 518-8579.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 7, 1972, that Henri T. Cote of Pierce Street had celebrated 35 years of service with New England Telephone. He was the repair service foreman in Portsmouth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: