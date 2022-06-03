SCARBOROUGH — Students enrolled in the Wentworth School culinary program baked, decorated and delivered cupcakes for the 114 residents of the Maine Veterans’ Home Scarborough.

“This is a follow-up project to the one from last fall. The students baked and decorated cupcakes for community members as part of celebrating Veterans Day in the Scarborough community,” said Scot MacDonald, transition specialist, SPED, Scarborough High School.

Culinary students Noah Kelsen, Josh Demers, Molly Copeland, Sam Cassellius, Autumn Fraser, and the Nutrition Program Director/Culinary Instructor Peter Esposito baked and decorated around 125 cupcakes. Each cupcake was adorned with an American flag and red, white, and blue sprinkles to represent Memorial Day. Once finished, the cupcakes were delivered to the residents on May 26 at around 8:45 a.m.

“Katie (Berthiaume, director of Recreational Therapy/volunteer coordinator at the Maine Veterans’ Home Scarborough) was appreciative that the students chose this as a community project,” MacDonald said.” The presentation went well, and the kids enjoyed that they could share their culinary skills in such a special way. The vanilla cupcakes were filled with rhubarb jam that the students also made.”

The students chose the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough to honor the veterans’ for their military service. Due to COVID safety protocols, the students and teachers were not allowed to go inside to meet with the veterans. However, Berthiaume met the students at the main entrance to see the unveiling.

“Maine Veterans’ Homes Scarborough residents gratefully received beautifully decorated red, white, and blue cupcakes from the Scarborough High School Culinary Department,” said Maureen Carland, administrator, Maine Veterans’ Homes Scarborough. “In addition to cultivating their baking and decorating skills, the culinary students took the opportunity to learn more about the history and importance of military service. We appreciate their heartfelt recognition and delicious gift.”

Earlier in the year in January, the culinary students also made cupcakes for the Maine Veterans’ Home Scarborough. Esposito received a call from Steve Thibideau, the community outreach officer in Scarborough, who wanted to do this for the veterans. After delivering 150 cupcakes the students received a heartfelt card from Sumner L. Thompson, a 95-year-old veteran who served in the Pacific during World War II. He expressed his appreciation for the students’ delivering cupcakes to all the residents.

“My students wanted to do something to honor our veterans,” said Esposito.” As a son of a Vietnam vet it was very moving and we wanted to be able to do a little something to show our appreciation for their service which allows us to have the freedoms we enjoy. I am very proud of the class for thinking of them as hopefully it shows how appreciative we are of their service.”

