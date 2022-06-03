SCARBOROUGH — Hospice of Southern Maine welcomes a number of new employees in several departments.

Nick Paquette was hired as HSM’s Finance and Healthcare Operations director. In this role, Paquette is responsible for managing and overseeing the agency’s financial and patient services, including budgeting, policies and internal controls, and patient intake and billing services.

“We’re proud to welcome Nick to this important and recently expanded role,” said Hospice of Southern Maine CEO Daryl Cady. “As a nonprofit, Hospice of Southern Maine cares for everyone who needs us. Nick brings the skills and experience needed to responsibly safeguard our assets and provide the fiscal oversight needed to continue meeting our mission now, and long into the future.”

Paquette is a Certified Public Accountant and comes to HSM from the Catholic Diocese of Portland, where he worked as the director of Parish Financial Services. Prior to that he was an audit manager at Baker Newman Noyes accounting firm. He is a resident of Scarborough.

Neil Cormier was hired as an IT Support specialist. He is a seasoned Informations Systems professional who worked most recently with Sweetser. He is a resident of Shapleigh.

Kimberly Curless joins HSM as events coordinator. She is a real estate broker and has extensive experience with event planning and marketing.

Kimberley Dallaire joins HSM as billing supervisor. She comes to HSM from Goodwill Northern New England and is a resident of Saco.

Caitlin Cunningham and Annette Drouin have joined HSM as RN case managers. Cunningham worked most recently as an Interventional Radiology nurse at Concord Hospital. Drouin is a recent graduate of Southern Maine Community College’s nursing program and worked previously at Martins Point Healthcare. She is a resident of Buxton.

Elizabeth Leclaire and Sara Olmsted have joined HSM as social workers. Leclaire worked most recently as a social worker at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas and now lives in Portland. Olmsted worked previously for Beacon Hospice.

Maria McCann joins HSM as a Bereavement Support counselor after working for several years as a social work care manager at Northern Light Mercy Hospital. She is a resident of Scarborough.

Catherine Whinery joins HSM as an Infection Control & Prevention nurse after working for several years at Maine Veterans’ Home. She is a resident of Scarborough.

Carolyn Wesoloski joins HSM as a registered nurse. She worked previously at Maine Medical Center and is a resident of Biddeford.

Meagan York joins HSM as a Hospice aide. She worked most recently as a CNA at Maine Medical Center. She lives in Westbrook.

Hospice of Southern Maine is actively hiring for additional positions; interested applicants can visit www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/careers for a full list of openings.

