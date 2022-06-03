Topsham shouldn’t follow Brunswick’s crosswalk example

For some time, I and others have often referred to Portland as North Massachusetts. Their progressive policies have isolated themselves from the rest of the more moderate state of Maine. It seems, however, that Brunswick is slowly turning into North Portland. With incredible frequency, Brunswick is mimicking Portland at every turn with its policies and ordinances.

Now I read that a Topsham resident wants to copy Brunswick and paint a crosswalk to recognize a specific group. I oppose this action, not for the reasons you may suspect but for those cited by Topsham town officials, not to mention the cost to taxpayers. Perhaps the most important reason to oppose this request is that if granted, it will only lead to other organizations and groups demanding their colors be painted across our street. I am a retired law enforcement officer.

Can I petition the town to paint the crosswalks blue to recognize police officers? What about purple to recognize domestic violence victims or pink to honor breast cancer survivors? The worst-case scenario is if a less seemly group demands equal opportunity to have their colors painted under our feet. I only hope Topsham does not become North Brunswick.

Steven Edmondson,

Topsham

Vote Sartoris for Cumberland County DA

I’m voting for Jackie Sartoris in the Democratic primary for District Attorney. As a Town Councilor, Jackie stood up for regular people, like the fight for public access that became the Mere Point Boat Launch. Even after winning, she kept working to make the launch the best it could be for the opposing neighbors. Her commitment to getting things right is something I share and support.

Jackie works closely with people struggling with addiction as a prosecutor. She supports alternatives to traditional tough-on-crime prosecution for these cases, an issue we’ve spoken about many times.

Finally, especially in my world, the rise of hate crimes needs greater attention. Hate crimes harm communities and undermine vulnerable people, and I know that Jackie supports making that a focus.

I’m really pleased to be supporting Jackie Sartoris in this election. She’s a pragmatic and progressive Democratic choice for Cumberland County District Attorney.

Kathy Wilson,

Brunswick Town Council

The cost of America’s gun culture

One of the little girls who survived the brutal killing of children in Texas last week said she did that by smearing herself with the blood of a still-living child next to her, who didn’t survive.

Let’s let that sink in.

Then in the light of PTSD let’s imagine that youngster’s future, that she and all those children are our own – and we are diehard supporters of the Second Amendment claiming the right to bear all model guns, even ones designed strictly to kill soldiers in war, including children in the instance of murders like these.

And then, in its aftermath, let’s imagine the reprehensible conspiracy theories, the politicians who trip over themselves making excuses for these tragedies, denying constraints on an eighteen-year-old being able to purchase such a weapon, under what reasonable pretext?

The gunman on turning 18 legally bought two of these assault rifles (and 350 rounds of ammunition) – which are more lethal than those used in the Vietnam era, and “can render victims unrecognizable” say trauma pathologists.

But he could not have ordered a beer in most states that week … what is wrong with this mirror to our country?

Elementary school students in the United States are 30 times more likely to die from mass gun violence than in any other developed country in our world. Why?

Those who purchase these weapons for killing and target entertainment – who support the ones championing them and vote for politicians guarding their availability – carry the answer in their hearts.

Paul Baribault,

Lewiston

Motorists, watch out for turtles

I’m asking motorists to be careful and pay more attention on the roads. All the time, really, but at least for the next several weeks as our resident turtles try and make their way across the road to lay eggs. On Sunday, I saw two making their way across Route 197 and stopped, pulled over to the side safely with hazard lights on, retrieved a few napkins from my glove compartment, and helped those two to get to their destinations. Another turtle on Route 201 was not so lucky — someone had hit and smashed this beautiful painted turtle. It was big enough that anyone paying attention would have seen and could have avoided it. I hope everyone will pay more attention so these beautiful creatures can live out their lives safely.

Gwendolyn Thomas,

Bowdoin

