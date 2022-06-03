Maine State Music Theatre opens one of the world’s most beloved musicals, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” June 8 – 25.

A story about finding a place in the world and connecting with family, “The Sound of Music’s” themes are just as universal as its music is memorable.

The inspirational story follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of Capt. Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Every Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and its title number, “The Sound of Music” won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Original story based on “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp.

“The Sound of Music” features Hanley Smith as Maria in her MSMT debut and MSMT alumni Will Ray (“Les Misérables;” “Footloose”) as Captain Von Trapp. Smith has starred in many regional productions, including “Les Misérables,” “Venus in Fur,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Sound of Music” at the Fulton Theatre. Ray has been seen on Broadway and in national tours of “Les Misérables,” “Finding Neverland,” and “Little House on the Prairie.”

The rest of the cast includes Blake Hammond as Max, Beth Kirkpatrick as Mother Abbes, Katie Sina as Elsa, Taylor Quick as Liesl, and Austin Phillips as Rolf. Local young actors playing the rest of the Von Trapp children are Jaden Nicita, Sophia Scott, Gregory J. Trapp, Jr., Kate Walters, Lily Philbrook and Josie Marzilli.

Performing as nuns and ensemble is Jill-Christine Wiley, Jane Abernethy, Emily Bartley, Mikayla Jane Clifford, Ciara L. Neidlinger, Marcine G. Sopko, Danielle Vayenas, Megan Walz, Chana Wingard, Jonathan Bryant, Kyle Laing. Swings include Brooke Taylor Cottrell and Preston Karp.

The creative team for “The Sound of Music” includes Marc Robin (Director/Choreographer), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Ruchir Khazanchi (Assistant Music Director) Anthony Lacosckie Jr. (Costume Designer), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Michael Schweikardt (Set Designer), Shannon Slaton (Sound Designer), and Mark Johnson (Stage Manager).

Performances take place at the Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. For tickets, visit msmt.org or call (207) 725-8769.

