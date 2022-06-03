BUFFALO, N.Y. — The FitzMagic has run out.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring, he confirmed to The Associated Press in a text message on Friday, ending a career that spanned 17 seasons and nine teams and made him one of the NFL’s most colorful and beloved journeymen.

It was a career of perseverance in which Fitzpatrick never settled for being a backup. Carrying himself with playful determination and a swashbuckling style reflected by his unruly beard, the seventh-round draft pick out of Harvard overcame his physical limitations and modest college roots to become the NFL’s first player to throw four touchdown passes in a single game with five different teams.

Chan Gailey, who coached Fitzpatrick at three separate stops, called Fitzpatrick’s leadership ability “the best I’ve been around.”

“He’s a fierce competitor. He’s extremely smart. So he had answers for players. And players always respect somebody that has answers,” Gailey said. “But he never lorded it over them that he was smarter than everybody else. He was humble smart.”

Fitzpatrick informed former teammates of his decision on Thursday, and former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson was the first to reveal on Twitter that the veteran QB planned to retire. Jackson shared an image from Fitzpatrick with the names of hundreds of teammates, along with the message: “Forever grateful for the magical ride.”

Advertisement

Jackson responded by writing: “Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!!”

The 39-year-old Fitzpatrick’s last stop was in Washington. Named the starter ahead of last season, he suffered a hip injury in the team’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and never returned to the field.

49ERS: Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 years in the NFL, leaving a major hole in the middle of the offensive line for San Francisco.

The 36-year-old Mack announced his retirement in a move the Niners had been bracing for this offseason.

Mack thanked the “dedicated fan bases” in San Francisco, Atlanta and Cleveland where he spent his career, the coaches who “tolerated my stubbornness,” his teammates, his opponents and his family and friends.

“This is really more a ‘thank you’ than ‘goodbye,’” he said. “From draft night to the final whistle, I will carry these special memories, and each of these treasured relationships with me into my next chapter.”

Advertisement

Mack was one of the most consistent performers since being drafted 21st overall out of California by the Browns in 2009. He became an immediate starter as a rookie, made his first Pro Bowl in his second season, was a second-team All-Pro three times and finished his career as a Pro Bowler in his only season in San Francisco.

BILLS: Buffalo added experienced depth to an already crowded receiver group by signing Tavon Austin to a one-year contract. The Bills made the signing official by announcing it Friday, a day after Austin first revealed the move by posting a message on social media.

Austin was an unrestricted free agent after appearing in seven games last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had 24 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown. He missed the start of last season because of a groin injury.

He has nine seasons of NFL experience and failed to play up to expectations after being selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2013 draft by the then-St. Louis Rams. Austin was an all-purpose threat as a receiver, runner and returner at West Virginia, and had an Orange Bowl-record four TDs receiving in a 70-33 win over Clemson in 2012.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous