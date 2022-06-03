AUGUSTA — One man was killed and two others were injured Friday morning after a car crash on state Route 3 in Augusta, officials said.

Deputy Chief Kevin Lully, with the Augusta police, identified the man who was killed as 31-year-old Stephen Moore of Augusta.

Moore, who was driving a black Mazda pickup truck, died following a head-on collision with a green Mazda SUV near the North Country Harley-Davidson store on Route 3, according to Lully and Steve Leach, Augusta’s deputy fire chief.

The driver of the SUV, Donald Chimera, 73, and a passenger, Donald Moody, 76, were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, according to Lully and Leach.

“It appeared one of the vehicles crossed the centerline,” Leach said, declining to specify which one.

The crash took place around 9:50 a.m. Friday and shut down a portion of Route 3, from Bolton Hill Road to Weeks Mills Road, until about 12:30 p.m. That portion of Route 3 is also U.S. Route 202 and known as North Belfast Avenue.

Officers directed traffic around Togus Pond to state Route 105, with eastbound traffic exiting Route 3 at Bolton Hill Road and westbound being diverted to Weeks Mills and Ward roads.

Maine State Police reconstructed the crash and the Augusta Police Department will continue to investigate it.

