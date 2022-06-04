STANDISH — A mother and three children were taken to the hospital Friday night after a two-vehicle crash.

The Cumberland County Regional Communication Center received a call at 6:57 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash on Route 35 near Middle Jam Road.

Tiffani Silva, 25, of West Newfield was driving with her three children, all under the age of five, when her vehicle collided with a Suburban driven by Scott McDonald, 52, of Windham. Silva and the three children were transported to Maine Medical Center as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office. Her vehicle sustained extensive damage to the SUV’s front end. McDonald’s Suburban sustained minor damage to the rear end .

Officials closed Route 35 for a short time Friday night while the crash was investigated and cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Standish and Windham fire and rescue units also responded to the scene.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: