Kyle Dion broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single in the sixth inning, lifting 16th-seeded Biddeford to a 7-4 win over 17th-seeded Windham in a Class A South baseball prelim Saturday in Biddeford.
Biddeford’s Chase Magnant went 3 for 4 and tied the game with a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth. The Tigers (3-14) then scored three runs in the sixth as they advanced to face top-ranked Thornton Academy in the round of 16.
Kalvin Camire also had two RBI for Biddeford. Gino Mariello earned the win with three scoreless innings in relief.
Windham (2-15) trailed 2-0 before Fisher Allen belted a three-run double in the top of the fourth and scored on a single by Login Desrochers.
TRAIP ACADEMY 12, CARRABEC 3: Zach Stacy and Matt Ford paced a 15-hit attack, each with a double and two singles, and the 18th-seeded Rangers (1-16) got their first win of the season in a Class C South prelim against the 15th-seeded Cobras (2-15) in Anson.
Colby Christiansen and Alec Webster combined on a three-hitter, helping Traip advanced to the round of 16 against No. 2 Sacopee Valley on Monday.
