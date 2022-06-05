I am still reeling in dismay over the most recent mass murder in Texas. I note that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, by a 2-1 vote, recently overturned California’s law banning the purchase of semi-automatic weapons by persons under age 21. I further note that the shooters in the El Paso and Georgia spa massacres were 21, and the shooters at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, Buffalo and Uvalde were all between ages 17 and 20. To the best of my knowledge, none of the shooters were members of well-regulated militias, the premise specified in the 2nd Amendment.

I’m appalled that two Trump-appointed judges on the 9th Circuit would usurp the will of the voters in California, who elected legislators who would minimize the frequency of these slaughters, by enacting sensible restrictions.

Thank you, Angus King, for voting to not confirm these two judges to the federal bench. If only Senator Collins shared in your wisdom. She, of course, rubber stamped them.

John Kelly

Portland

