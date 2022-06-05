NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson hit a 10th-inning sacrifice fly, and the New York Yankees came from behind twice to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Sunday to reach the one-third mark of the season at 39-15, the best in the major leagues in 21 years.

Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the fifth off overcame an early deficit and the Yankees won for the 10th time in 12 games, completing a three-game sweep of the Tigers and extending their winning streak to six. Their 39-15 record is the winningest after the season’s first third since the 2001 Seattle Mariners were 42-12.

Anthony Rizzo tied the score 4-4 in the eighth after he was hit near the left knee by a bounced pitch, stole second and continued to third when second baseman Jonathan Schoop allowed the ball to bounce of his glove for an error. Rizzo slid home when third Harold Castro’s high throw on Gleyber Torres’ RBI grounder glanced off Eric Haase’s mitt for another error.

With Aaron Judge as the automatic runner in the 10th, Rizzo reached on an infield single off off Gregory Soto (2-3) that Schoop knocked down on the right side of second. Donaldson followed with a drive to the left-field warning track for his 13th big league walkoff, the his second this year and the Yankees’ sixth.

Michael King (3-1) struck out the side in the 10th.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. New York ended a streak of five straight games allowing one run or fewer, its most since six in a row from Sept. 24-30, 1978.

GUARDIANS 3, ORIOLES 2: Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer, Zach Plesac had eight strikeouts over six innings and Cleveland won in Baltimore to win its first series at Camden Yards since 2018.

Giménez staked Cleveland to a 3-0 lead with a first-inning drive off lefty Dean Kremer (0-1) following a single and a walk. That proved to be enough of a cushion for Plesac and three relievers in a combined four-hitter.

The Guardians took two of three from the Orioles and have won five of six overall. Prior to this series, Cleveland had lost four of its last six games in Baltimore while being outscored 51-18.

TWINS 8, BLUE JAYS 6: Luis Arráez went 4 for 4 with a walk, Gary Sánchez and Trevor Larnach homered and Minnesota won in Toronto.

Arráez leads baseball with a .358 batting average.

Six different players drove in a run as the Twins took two of three from the Blue Jays, cooling down a Toronto team that came into the series on an eight-game winning streak.

WHITE SOX 6, RAYS 5: Jake Burger had a key hit for the second consecutive day and Chicago hung on to a large early lead to beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Burger, who had a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning of the White Sox’s 3-2 win on Saturday, had a two-run double during Chicago’s four-run first off Ryan Yarbrough (0-2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 5, MARLINS 1: Donovan Walton hit a grand slam, Jakob Junis pitched six innings of one-run ball and San Francisco won in Miami.

Curt Casali had two hits and scored twice for the Giants, who split the four-game series with Miami and finished 5-5 on their three-city road trip.

Junis (3-1) limited the Marlins to two hits, walked two and struck out a season-high eight. The right-hander has completed six innings in three of his last four starts.

NATIONALS 5, REDS 4: Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, Josh Bell had a two-run double and catcher Kelbert Ruiz picked Nick Senzel off first base to end the game as Washington beat the Reds in Cincinnati.

The Reds challenged the call, but video review confirmed the out.

Maikel Franco homered for the first time since May 14 and Washington capitalized on two fourth-inning Cincinnati errors.

PIRATES 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0: Jack Suwinski followed his game-winning homer a day earlier with three hits to help Pittsburgh win at home.

The rookie has at least one hit in his past five games, and was 7 for 12 this series. Suwinski hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth Saturday, giving the Pirates a 2-1 win, after going 3 for 4 on Friday.

NOTES

RANGERS: Willie Calhoun, the Texas Rangers’ primary acquisition in the 2017 deadline trade that sent Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers, was designated for assignment.

Calhoun, 27, had been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock early last month after hitting .136 in 18 games with one home run and two RBI and then requested a trade. He hit .221 with four homers and 15 RBI with Round Rock.

