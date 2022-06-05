BASEBALL

David Hamilton went 3 for 5 with his fifth home run of the season, and five pitchers combined on a four-hitter for the Portland Sea Dogs in a 2-0 win Sunday afternoon over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Victor Santos (5-4) pitched five innings to get the win in relief of opener Jake Thompson. Joan Martinez struck out the side in the ninth, stranding two runners in scoring position after a one-out walk and a double.

Portland took the lead in the second inning with Kole Cottam singled home Izzy Wilson. Hamilton lined a home run to right-center in the third.

The Sea Dogs return home to start a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: Ukraine missed out on qualifying for the World Cup, as the war-disrupted team was beaten 1-0 by Wales at Cardiff, Wales, in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.

Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale’s first-half free kick.

While Wales heads to a first World Cup in 64 years – opening against the United States in November – it was an agonizing end to Ukraine’s emotionally charged mission to qualify for Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia.

CANADA: Canada’s men’s soccer team said it refused to play its World Cup warmup match against Panama on Sunday in Vancouver because of a labor dispute with the nation’s national governing body that includes a demand the women’s national team get equal pay.

Players, preparing for the nation’s first men”s World Cup appearance since 1986, refused to train on Friday and Saturday.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL: Maryland erased a 5-3 deficit with a six-run rally in the eighth inning, eliminating Wake Forest from the NCAA Tournament with a 10-5 win in College Park, Maryland.

Wake Forest catcher Brendan Tinsman of Cape Elizabeth was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. He finished the season with 24 home runs and 69 RBI.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Aerial Powers scored 27 points, Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride added 18 apiece and the visiting Minnesota Lynx held off the New York Liberty, 84-77, after nearly blowing a 19-point lead in the second half.

