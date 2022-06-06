On June 14, there is an important Democratic primary which will determine who will be the District Attorney for Cumberland County. I will be voting for Jacqueline Sartoris.

While words are important, I tend to prefer candidates who walk the walk instead of just talk the talk. Jackie Sartoris was there advocating for measures to address climate change when she was a town counselor. She was there actively advocating with us when we tried to convince Senator Collins that Kavanaugh posed a genuine threat to women’s reproductive health and freedoms. And she’s been there day in and day out in the trenches as a prosecutor, trying to address issues of domestic violence and drug addiction despite the woeful inadequacies of resources available.

Jackie walks the walk. She has my vote. Vote on June 14.

Susie Crimmins

Portland

