The Republicans touts themselves as the “pro-life” party. Tell that to the parents of those children slaughtered in Uvalde,Texas.
If you’re a fetus, Republicans are tripping over themselves to protect you. But if you’re a third or fourth grader, well, you’re on your own – literally, dialing 911. And their solution to the epidemic gun problem in America: More guns. Arm teachers and train them to kill. My daughter is an elementary school teacher and under no circumstances would it be a good idea to arm her in the classroom.
The only way to pass meaningful gun safety legislation, which 90 percent of Americans want, is to vote for candidates who understand what the real problem is and have the courage to solve it.
James Pizzo
Portland
