DAYTON — Agatha R. Fortin, 96, of Dayton, Maine, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Agatha was born on Jan. 4, 1926, in St. Come de Beauce, P.Q. to Albert and Rose-Anna Dumas Bergeron. She was educated in Canadian schools and received her GED from Biddeford schools after moving to Biddeford in 1963. On May 8, 1952, Agatha married the love of her life, Jean G. Fortin, at St. Come Church in P.Q. Together, they shared 49 years of marriage until Jean’s passing in 2001.

Agatha worked for several local shoe shops. She finally worked at West Point Pepperell, retiring in 1991 after 17 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Church and was a longtime member of the Fremont Club. Agatha was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, offering to watch and care for them whenever needed. She enjoyed visiting with her friends, going out to eat, and playing cards.

Agatha is survived by: two sons, Richard Fortin of Dayton and Renald Fortin of Biddeford; grandchildren, Shawn Fortin of Biddeford, Patrick Fortin of Colorado, Danielle Fortin Duguay of Lebanon, Elisha Fortin Gallant of Biddeford, and Ashley Fortin Dumont of Dayton; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Carter, Kenzie, Kaleb and Bennett; sisters, Julette Morin and Eugence Paquet, both of Canada; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agatha’s best friend, Eline Cadorette, for being such a wonderful friend for all these years. Eline always made herself available to Agatha whenever she needed anything at all.

A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Fortin on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

