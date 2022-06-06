ARUNDEL — (Pastor) Mark J. Elliott passed away on June 1 after a long illness surrounded by his family and friends.

Mark was born in Lewiston and attended Mildred L. Day in Arundel and graduated from Biddeford High School. He went on to work for the Post Office as a licensed clerk and mail handler and Northwest Annex for the Post Office. Mark also worked in security for 17 years with a right to carry license for armed guard. He worked for MERC and was top supervisor at 21 years old. He worked security for many years with SMHC as well as LL Bean. He also had a car dealer’s license and he was a self-employed used car dealer for over 20 years. He was also a roofer contractor and painter in the 1990’s. Mark worked many other jobs and had many accomplishments. Mark also went on to get his PSS and PCA certificates in which he cared for his father for over 14 years whom had a stroke.

While at Mildred L. Day school, Mark won the Unlimited Weight Class in Wrestling. He also participated in football and baseball. Mark loved the Patriots and wore his hat with pride.

Growing up, Mark loved his sports cars and in his younger years owned a Vet and Camaro and Montego MX. A VW beetle was his first car.

Mark was larger than life and always smiling and easy going. He talked with everyone and was appreciative. He had a big heart and was always willing to help out. Mark and his wife, Holly, operated the food bank at his church for years, which supported the local community of Arundel and surrounding areas. They also went on to Pastor the Hillside Chapel when his father and mother no longer could. He loved God and his church and devoted the last years of his life to ministering to others. Mark loved his family and was a great husband and dad. He always had his son with him in his red F350 with, of course, food in the back he picked up for the food bank. Mark will be sadly missed by his family, congregation and community. Even when Mark was very ill, he never complained but always had a positive attitude. His courage and strength were relentless and he always said thank you. He continued to do his work helping others and supplying food for the needy as long as he could. Mark was a truly good man and well liked by many and loved by family and God.

Mark leaves behind: his wife, Holly; children, Kelsey and Christian; his mother Evelyn Elliott; his brother, Wayne and Debra Elliott; his sister, Judie and Ronald Couture; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by, his father, Rev. Bernard Elliott; his brothers, David and Thomas Elliott; and nephew, Wayne Elliott Jr.

Mark’s family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses from Maine Medical Center who took such great care of him and a special thanks to “Bean 5 Unit.” We will always be grateful.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Hillside Chapel, 1237 Alfred Road, Arundel, ME. A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Hillside Chapel. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, ME.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

