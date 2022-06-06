BIDDEFORD — Rowena Pineau, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Brattleboro, Vermont, surrounded by her loving family and relatives.

Rowena was born in Fort Kent, Maine, on Jan. 17, 1936. She was the daughter of Josephel and Maryann Plourde. The family moved to Biddeford, Maine in 1942. Rowena attended Biddeford Schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1955. She also received a teacher’s certificate in piano from the Sherwood Music School.

On May 25, 1957, Rowena married Robert Pineau in Biddeford, Maine. Together they raised three children.

In 1963, Rowena and Robert moved their family to Keene. Besides raising her family, Rowena worked for several local businesses and eventually became the first store manager at Korvin Appliance when they opened in 1976. She retired from Korvin in 1992.

Rowena was a parishioner of St. Bernard’s Church in Keene. She was also a member of St. Ann’s Sodality, and a member of the Parish Bereavement Committee.

In her spare time Rowena loved spending time with her family and grandchildren along with her many nieces and nephews. She spent many years traveling world with her husband Robert which they both loved especially their time in Aruba. Rowena loved reading books and listening to country music.

Rowena is survived by her three children, Marc Pineau and his wife Gina of West Brattleboro, Vermont, Susan Cashman and her late husband Mark of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, and Joan Goulet of Swanzey, New Hampshire.

Rowena has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved and cherished every moment she had with them: Ara Wilnas, Altieri Farinoli III, Robert Goulet, Sam Spellman, David Farinoli, Rinn Wilnas, Azyi, Tucker, and Brayson.

Rowena is preceded in death by her husband, Robert who passed away in 2009. In addition, her sisters: Laurette Pelletier, Berniece Beaulieu, Albertine Loignon; and her brothers: Omer Plourde, Carroll Plourde, and Patrick Plourde.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. St. Bernard’s Church, 185 Main St., Keene, New Hampshire. Burial will follow at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers that donations in Mrs. Pineau’s memory be made to St. Vincent De Paul at St. Bernard’s Church in Keene, New Hampshire.

Foley Funeral Home of Keene, New Hampshire, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com

