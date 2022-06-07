Art

Abstracts in Oils/Acrylics, by Martha LaMarche: through July 20, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Music

June 16

Advertisement

Jerks of Grass: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook. New England’s premiere bluegrass band; reservations suggested, facebook.com.

June 17

Capt Ray and the Castaways: 8 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook. facebook.com.

Gaelic Storm: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $55, see stonemountainartscenter.com for directions.

Ongoing

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

June 10

Comedian Juston McKinney: 6 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30, stonemountainartscenter.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: